Children Assaulted by Israeli Settler in Hebron

7:41 AM

An Israeli settler, on Sunday morning, physically assaulted two children while they were on their way to school in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, according to local sources.

Noura Nasser, principal of Qurtuba school in Hebron, told WAFA that an Israeli settler, who was hiding behind a vehicle parking outside the school, assaulted Ameer Ibrahim Ramadan, eight years old, while he was on his way to school. The settler also assaulted Ramadanâ€™s sister, Yara, when she attempted to defend him.

Earlier today, Israeli settlers backed by a military escort attacked Palestinian residents of the village of at-Tuwani, east of the town of Yatta, to the south of Hebron.

