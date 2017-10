Extremists Attempt to Burn Hebron Mosque

7:47 AM

Israeli settlers tried, on Sunday at dawn, to set fie to Eltona Mosque in Moshafer Yatta, south of Hebron governorate, occupied West Bank.

Local sources reported, according to Al Ray, that residents of nearby Ma’on settlement stormed, at dawn, the village mosque and tried to burn it before Palestinian residents discovered them.

They added that Israeli forces interfered and protected the setters by throwing gas, and sound bombs towards the residents.