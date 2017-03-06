Four Children injured After Being Struck By An Israeli Colonist’s Car In Silwan

12:06 AM

Palestinian medical sources have reported that four children were injured, Thursday, after being rammed by a speeding Israeli colonist’s car, in the al-‘Ein Street, in Silwan town, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, in occupied East Jerusalem.

The sources said the four children suffered various cuts and bruises, before an Israeli ambulance moved them to Hadassah Medical Center.

Two of the wounded children have been identified as Hamza Abu Sbeih and his brother Amir.

Eyewitnesses said the colonist deliberately rammed the children with his car as they were walking along the sidewalk, and sped away.