Gabbay: No Settlement Will Be Evacuated

10:10 AM

Israel will not evacuate any settlement in the occupied West Bank or Jerusalem, under any peace settlement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, the leader of Israeli Labor Party Avi Gabbay stated, on Sunday.

Ma’ariv paper quoted Gabbay as saying that it is impossible to evacuate 100 thousand settlers under any future peace settlement, saying that it is irrational to create such a cruel event.

He added, according to Al Ray,: “We are in an era of peace so let us find creative solutions, and we should not increase the size of construction outside the large settlement blocs.”

(PNN archive image)