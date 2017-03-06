Israeli Colonists Pump Sewage Into Farmlands Near Bethlehem

1:35 AM

Several extremist Israeli colonists pumped, on Monday evening, sewage water into Palestinian agricultural lands in the al-Khader town, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Ahmad Salah, the coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Annexation Wall and Colonies in al-Khader, said the colonists, from Efrat illegal colony which was built on illegally confiscated Palestinian lands, flooded the farmlands in Wad al-Byar area with sewage water, destroying a large area planted with grapevines.

He added that this serious assault was not the first of its kind, and expressed concerns regarding the spread of diseases besides the destruction of plants and trees.