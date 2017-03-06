Israeli Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Facilities

Israeli occupation forces raided, on Monday evening, a number of facilities in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, searching for defenders, Jerusalemite sources reported.

The sources reported that the soldiersÂ detained one worshipper while he was on his way out of the mosque, after performing Ishaa evening prayers.

A state of tension has evolved at the mosque over recent days,Â Al Ray reports, as extremistÂ organizations call on Israelis to celebrate their Passover inside the Islamic holy site.

Israeli occupation authorities continue to tighten its security measures on the mosqueÂ gates and have deployed military patrols in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem and around the historic wall.

(Edited for the IMEMC by chris @ imemc.org)

