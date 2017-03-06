Palestine Today 09 20 2017

Israeli military claims US has established first-ever permanent military base in Israel

10:33 AM

For the first time, the U.S. military established a permanent base in Israel this week, according to Israeli military officials. But after the statements of the military officials were made public, the U.S. government denied that such a base was being built.

Previously, the U.S. had supported the Israeli military with weapons, money and training. Now, a contingent of U.S. forces will directly assist the Israeli military in its occupation of the Palestinian people, and its imposition of martial law upon them.

The U.S. military has long been involved with and supportive of the Israeli military, but past joint military operations have been more covert.

In addition, the base will house a missile detection and defense system as part of the Iron Dome battalion that was inaugurated in Israel this week.

An Israeli military official called the base “a joint Israeli and American effort to sustain and enhance our defensive capabilities.” Brig.-Gen. Zvika Haimovich, head of the Aerial Defense Division, told Israeli reporters Monday, “This is the first time that we have an American flag flying in an [Israeli military] base”, adding that it, “represents the long-standing partnership, the strategic commitment between the armies and the militaries of our countries, and adds another layer to the security of the State of Israel in defending [against] the threats of rocket or missile fire.”

The U.S. soldiers stationed there will be under the direction of the Israeli military – in a first for the U.S. military, which generally does not take orders from foreign militaries.

Hours after the first media reports came out about the establishment of the U.S. military base, the U.S. government issued a statement that the construction would not be a “base” but instead a “facility”.