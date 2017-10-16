Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats, Capsizes One

Israeli navy ships attacked, Tuesday, many fishing boats, in Palestinian territorial waters in the besieged Gaza Strip, and capsized one of them after firing shells  and live fire at it.

The WAFA Palestinian News Agency said the navy fired many live rounds at fishing boats in the Sudaniyya Sea area, northwest of Gaza City, and sprayed them concentrated water, causing serious damage.

The boats were in Palestinian territorial waters, less than four miles from the Gaza shore; the fishers jumped into the water and swam to shore in fear of further navy fire and violations.

The attack came shortly after a similar assault targeting a Palestinian fishing boat, west of the Sudaniyya Sea.

The Israeli navy said it fired shells and live rounds at a Palestinian fishing boat that reportedly “raised suspicions, an issue which pushed it to respond.”

