Israeli Navy Injures Two Fishermen In Khan Younis

8:44 AM

Israeli navy ships opened fire, on Monday at dawn, at Palestinian fishing boats, close to the shore in Khan Younis, in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip, wounding two.

Eyewitnesses said the navy fired dozens of live rounds at many fishing boats in the area, wounding the two fishermen in their legs, and causing damage to at least one boat.

The fishermen had to sail back to the shore in fear of further Israeli escalation and violence, while medics rushed the moderately wounded man to Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis.