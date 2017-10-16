Israeli Navy Opens Fire At Fishing Boats In Southern Gaza

7:34 AM

Israeli navy ships fired, on Tuesday evening, many live rounds at Palestinian fishing boats near the shore of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses said the navy fired the live rounds and chased some boats, forcing the fishermen back to the shore.

The incident, part of daily violations by the navy and the military, caused damage but did not lead to any injuries.

Also on Tuesday, the navy attacked many fishing boats, in Palestinian territorial waters in the besieged Gaza Strip, and capsized one of them after firing shellsÂ and live fire at it.