Israeli navy ships fired, on Tuesday morning, several live rounds at Palestinian fishing boats, in Gaza territorial waters, close to the shore in the northern part of the besieged coastal region.

Eyewitnesses said the navy fired many rounds at the boats, close to the shore near Beit Lahia, causing property damage, and forcing the fishers back in fear of additional escalation.

The attack was part of a serious of ongoing Israeli violations against the Palestinians, in the besieged Gaza Strip.

On Monday, the navy attacked fishing boats in Palestinian territorial waters, wounding one fisher, identified as Mohammad Sa’dallah .

Meanwhile, several Israeli military vehicles, including armored bulldozers, invaded Palestinian agricultural lands, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.