Israeli Navy Opens Fire At Palestinian Fishing Boats In Gaza

February 7, 2017 10:05 AM IMEMC News Beit Lahia, Gaza Siege, Gaza Strip, Israeli attacks, News Report 0
07 Feb
10:05 AM

Israeli navy ships fired, on Tuesday morning, several live rounds at Palestinian fishing boats, in Gaza territorial waters, close to the shore in the northern part of the besieged coastal region.

Eyewitnesses said the navy fired many rounds at the boats, close to the shore near Beit Lahia, causing property damage, and forcing the fishers back in fear of additional escalation.

The attack was part of a serious of ongoing Israeli violations against the Palestinians, in the besieged Gaza Strip.

On Monday, the navy attacked fishing boats in Palestinian territorial waters, wounding one fisher, identified as Mohammad Sa’dallah.

Meanwhile, several Israeli military vehicles, including armored bulldozers, invaded Palestinian agricultural lands, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

« »

IMEMC News

Related Articles

PCHR Strongly Condemns Israeli Knesset’s Approval of “Regulation Bill”

Israeli Soldiers Invade An Orphanage School In Jerusalem

Israeli Soldiers Abduct Eighteen Palestinians In The West Bank

Army Demolishes An Under-Construction Building in Jerusalem