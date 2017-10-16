Israeli Navy Shoots Palestinian Teen Sailing Gaza Coast

6:49 AM

A Palestinian teenager was shot and injured, by Israeli naval forces, off the coast of the northern Gaza Strip, on Thursday evening.

Witnesses told Maâ€™an News Agency that the 19-year-old, whose identity remained unknown, was sailing off the coast of Beit Lahiya when Israeli naval forces opened fire on the teenâ€™s boat.

Medical sources reported that the teen was injured in his leg.

As part of Israel’s blockade of the coastal enclave since 2007, the Israeli military, citing security concerns, requires Palestinian fishermen to work within a limited “designated fishing zone,” the exact limits of which are decided by the Israeli authorities and have historically fluctuated.

Al Mezan Center for Human Rights reported in May that, since the beginning of the year, Israel had seized five fishing boats, detained 14 Palestinian fishermen, shot and injured four, while two fisherman have been killed.

Archive IMEMC post: 12/21/14Â 94 Israeli Ceasefire Violations Since August