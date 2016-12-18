Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Child, Two Young Men, In Bethlehem, One In Qalqilia

Several Israeli army vehicles invaded, on Sunday at dawn, the towns of Husan and Beit Fajjar, in the West Bank district of Bethlehem, searched homes and abducted a child and two young men. The army also summoned two Palestinians, from Bethlehem city and Beit Fajjar, for interrogation.

The Bethlehem office of the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said the army abducted Mohammad Ibrahim Abu Yabes, 18, from his home in Husan town, west of Bethlehem, after the soldiers invaded the family home and violently searched it.

The soldiers also invaded homes in Beit Fajjar town, south of Bethlehem, and abducted Mahmoud Ibrahim Thawabta, 21, and Anas Mohammad Taqatqa, 29.

Also in Beit Fajjar, the soldiers summoned Ali Hussein Rashed, 21, for interrogation in Etzion military base, south of Bethlehem.

Another Palestinian, identified as Riyad Ibrahim Abu ‘Ahour, 35, from Bethlehem city, was summoned for interrogation in Etzion.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Kufur Qaddoum town, in the northern West Bank district of Qalqilia, searched homes and abducted a young man, identified as Mo’men Eshteiwy.

In related news, the abducted four Palestinians during invasions and violent searches of homes in the at-Tour neighborhood, in occupied East Jerusalem.