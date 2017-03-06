Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Palestinian Near Hebron

9:28 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, searched homes, and abducted a former political prisoner.

The Hebron office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers invaded and searched a few homes, and abducted a former political prisoner, identified as Yousef Mohammad Zaâ€™aqeeq, 27, before taking him to Etzion military base and security center, north of Hebron.

In related news, several army jeeps invaded Yatta town, south of Hebron, and Ethna town, west of the city, and withdrew later without conducting any arrests.

Also at dawn, dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded Tubas city, in the northeastern part of the occupied West Bank, and clashed with many youngsters, before shooting one, and abducted him along with two others.