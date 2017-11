Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Young Palestinian Man Near Jenin

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Friday before noon, a young Palestinian man, after stopping him at a sudden military roadblock near Ya’bad town, west of Jenin, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The abducted Palestinian has been identified as Mohammad Khalil Kamil, from Qabatia town, southwest of Jenin.

Kamil was taken prisoner after the soldiers stopped a car at a sudden military roadblock, near Ya’bad town, and was moved to an unknown destination.