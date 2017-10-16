Israeli Soldiers Abduct Eight Palestinians In The West Bank

11:02 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, earlier Sunday, eight young Palestinian men in the West Bank governorates of Hebron, Ramallah and Tulkarem.

Media sources in Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, said the soldiers stormed and ransacked homes in Beit Ummar town, north of the city, and abducted two teenagers and a child, identified as Malek Bassam at-Teet, 18, Bashar Mahmoud at-Teet, 18, and Mohammad Bassam Ekhlayyel, 14.

They added that the soldiers also invaded homes in Hebron city, and abducted a young man, identified as Majdi Motawe’.

Furthermore, the soldiers stationed at the military roadblock on the main entrance of Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah in central West Bank, abducted three children, identified as Ahmad Shaker Tamimi, Mohannad Essam Tamimi and Mohannad Hamza Tamimi.

The three are students of the eleventh and twelfth grades, in a local school in Deir Nitham village, northwest of Ramallah.

It is worth mentioning that the students are forced to cross the roadblock every school day, at least twice.

In addition, the soldiers abducted Aseed Mohammad K’eiba, 25, from Ezbet al-Jarad village, east of Qalqilia, in northern West Bank, after invading his home and violently searching it.

The soldiers also invaded and ransacked many homes near the Courts Compound, in the Western Neighborhood, in Tulkarem city.

On Saturday evening, several Israeli colonists hurled stones and empty bottles at Palestinian cars, east of Hebron city, causing damage.