Israeli Soldiers Abduct Eleven Palestinians In The West Bank

11:19 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight and early morning hours Wednesday, eleven Palestinians in several parts of the occupied West Bank, and illegally confiscated cash from a home in Bethlehem.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said the soldiers invaded and ransacked many homes in several parts of Ramallah governorate, in central West Bank, and abducted six Palestinians.

It identified the abducted Palestinians as Bajes Nakhla and Amir Abu Sbeih, from al-Jalazoun refugee camp, Obeida Hussein Abu Alia and Majed al-Beesi Abu Alia from al-Mughayer town, Ahmad Saleh Awajna, from Kafr Malek, and Mohammad Barâ€™awi, from Um ash-Sharayet.

In Hebron governorate, in the southern part of the West Bank, the soldiers abducted Hazem Jibril al-Jeyyawi, 31, Jihad Abdullah al-Ajlouni, 18, and Khaled Mahmoud Sarahna, 30.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted Issa al-â€™Arouj, 21, from his home in Bethlehem, after invading the property and violently searching it, causing excessive damage, and illegally confiscated 100 Jordanian Dinars.

Another Palestinian, identified as Majd Khaled Tambouz, 20, was abducted by the soldiers at a military roadblock between Nablus and Tulkarem.

