Israeli Soldiers Abduct Fifteen Palestinians In The West Bank

11:56 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, overnight until early morning hours Monday, several Palestinians areas in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, searched many homes and abducted fifteen Palestinians, including many teenagers.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that the soldiers invaded and ransacked many homes in Silwan town, in Jerusalem, and abducted Fuad al-Qaaq, Majd A’war, Naji Odah, and Baha’ Odah.

It added that the soldiers also invaded Biddu town, northwest of Jerusalem, and abducted Mahmoud Khal Khaddour, and Amir Sameeh Sheikh.

Another Palestinian, identified as Ashraf Mohammad al-Hmeidi, 17, was taken prisoner from his home, in al-‘Ezariyya town, east of Jerusalem.

In Hebron governorate, in the southern part of the West Bank, the soldiers abducted Aysar Waleed Amra, 17, Nour Ayesh Talahma, 19, and Mahmoud Emad Shahateet, 18.

In Tulkarem, in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Mohammad Ibrahim Awad, 22, and Bara’ Mahmoud Abu Esleih, 30.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers also invaded and searched homes, and abducted Ahmad Quwwar and Fathi Ashraf Ramadan, 17.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted Khaled Mohammad Dar Taha, 23, from his home in Deir Abu Mashal town, west of Ramallah city, in central West Bank.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers also shot and injured, on Monday morning, a Palestinian worker, east of Bethlehem, while trying to enter occupied East Jerusalem for work.

Also on Monday morning, at least three Israeli army tanks, and three armored military bulldozers, invaded Palestinian agricultural lands, fired live rounds and bulldozed large sections close to the border fence, east of the al-Boreij refugee camp, in central Gaza.