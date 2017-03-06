Updated – PPS: “Israeli Soldiers Abduct Fourteen Palestinians In The West Bank”

12:24 PM

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, on Sunday at dawn, fourteen Palestinians from their homes, in various parts of the occupied West Bank. One child was also abducted in Jerusalem.

The Hebron office of the PPS, in the southern part of the West Bank, said the soldiers stormed and ransacked homes in different parts of the governorate, and abducted five Palestinians identified as former political prisoner Mohammad Mahmoud Sleibi, 32, in addition to Abdul-Rahman Ismail Awad, Rashid Ismail Abu Hadid, Mos’ab Sweity and Samer Dajjani.

In Jenin, in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted four Palestinians, identified as Abdul-Qader Ahmad Abu ar-Rob, 16, Hamza Mohammad Abu ar-Rob, 20, Bassel Mohammad Abu Zeid, 22, and As’ad Abu ar-Rob, 21, all from Qabatia town, south of Jenin.

In addition, the soldiers abducted two Palestinians, identified as Amer Atef Abu Alia, 18, and Ehab Salama Abu Alia, 22, from the al-Mughayer town, and Mohammad Rashid Barghouthi, from ‘Aboud.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers abducted Odia al-Khmour, and injured another Palestinian during ensuing clashes.

Another Palestinian, identified as Ibrahim Awad Dweikat, 28, was abducted in Qalqilia, in northern West Bank.

On Sunday morning, the soldiers abducted a Palestinian child, near the Rashidiyya School, close to the Sahera Gate (Herod’s Gate), in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

| Israeli Navy Abducts Four Fishermen In Gaza|

Updated From: Israeli Soldiers Abduct Fifteen Palestinians In The West Bank – October 15, 2017 9:15 AM



Israeli soldiers abducted, on Sunday at dawn, fifteen Palestinians during massive invasions and violent searches of homes, in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

In Bethlehem, dozens of soldiers invaded the Deheishe refugee camp, south of the city, searched and ransacked homes, and abducted one Palestinian, identified as Odai Mustafa al-Khmour, 20. The soldiers also shot and injured another Palestinian.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Wad Abu Kteila area, in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, before breaking into and violently searching many homes in a residential building, and abducted a young man, identified as Rashid Ismail Abu Hadid.

The invaded apartments are inhabited by members of the families of al-‘Oweiwi, Sharif, Qawasmi, Maswada, Abu Hadid, and al-Ajlouni.

The soldiers also invaded and searched homes in several neighborhoods in the city, and abducted Samer Dajani, 19.

In Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, the soldiers also invaded and searched homes, and abducted two Palestinians, including a former political prisoner.

The abducted Palestinians have been identified as Bilal Abdul-Rahman Awad, 17, and a former political prisoner, identified as Mohammad Mahmoud Sleibi, 32, after confiscating his car.

In Qabatia town, south of Jenin, the soldiers invaded many homes, and abducted four young men, identified as Ahmad Abu ar-Rob, 17, Hamza Mohammad Abu ar-Rob, 20, Basel Mohammad Abu Zeid, 22, and Ezzeddin As’ad Abu ar-Rob, 21.

Following the invasion, many youngsters hurled stones at the military jeeps, while the soldiers fired live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs.

On its part, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) has reported that the soldiers have abducted at least fifteen Palestinians, from their homes in various parts of the occupied West Bank, at dawn Sunday.

It is worth mentioning that Israeli navy ships opened fire, on Sunday morning, at several Palestinian fishing boats, in the Sudaniyya Sea area, northwest of Gaza City, boarded boats and abducted four fishermen.