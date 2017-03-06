Israeli Soldiers Abduct Four Palestinians In Jenin

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, several areas in the northern West Bank governorate of Jenin, searched many homes, abducted four young men, and installed roadblocks.

Media sources in Jenin said the soldiers abducted Mahdi Jamil â€˜Arouq, 24, and Mohammad Yousef Khallouf, 23, from Burqin town, in addition to Yousef Mohammad Nazzal, 25, from Qabatia, and Ismael Abdul-Rahim Zyoud, 25, from Taâ€™nak village.

The soldiers also invaded the home of Faisal Adeeb Nazzal, in Qabatia, in an attempt to abduct him, but he was not at home, and the soldiers detained his sons for more than three hours, at the Mabo Dotan military base, southwest of Jenin.

In addition, the soldiers installed many roadblocks near various villages and towns in Jenin governorate, stopped and searched many cars, and interrogated dozens of Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

On Tuesday evening, the soldiers installed an electronic military gate and a watchtower at the entrance of Tal Romeida neighborhood, in the center of Hebron city, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.