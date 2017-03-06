Israeli Soldiers Abduct Four Palestinians In Jerusalem

9:59 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted overnight and at dawn Wednesday, four Palestinians, from their homes, in various parts of the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted Sbeih Abu Sbeih, Mohammad Zghayyar, Jihad Qous and Rawhi Kolghassi.

The Palestinians were taken prisoner after the soldiers invaded and ransacked their homes, and interrogated them and some of their family members.

They were all cuffed and blindfolded, before the soldiers moved them to detention and interrogation centers in the city.

In related news, the soldiers abducted, Ahmad â€˜Attoun , a Palestinian legislator who is originally from Jerusalem, and a Hamas spokesperson in the West Bank, Fayez Abu Warda, after storming their homes, in al-Biereh town, in the Ramallah and al-Biereh governorate, in central West Bank.

Abu Warda was frequently detained and imprisoned by Israel, and spent at least ten years in several detention and interrogation centers.

In Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank, the soldiers invaded Doura town, south of the city, and abducted a young man, identified as Hazem Khaled Khallaf, 24.