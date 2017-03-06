Palestine Today 06 14 2017

Israeli Soldiers Abduct Nine Palestinians In Hebron, Bethlehem, Nablus And Qalqilia

10:44 AM

Updated: Israeli soldiers invaded, on Thursday at dawn, many Palestinian homes in the West Bank governorates of Hebron, Bethlehem, Nablus and Qalqilia, and abducted nine Palestinians, the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPPS) has reported.

The Hebron office of the PPS, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, said the soldiers abducted four Palestinians, including former political prisoners. They have been identified as Anas Ibrahim Shadeed, Morad Qawasmi, Mahmoud al-â€˜Oweiwy and Safwat al-Jaâ€™bari.

In Bethlehem governorate, the soldiers invaded Beit Sahour, east of the city, and abducted Raed Ibrahim Obeyyat, 38, from his home, after breaking into it and searching it.

Also in Bethlehem, the soldiers abducted Bilal Ismael Masalma and Ahmad Obeidallah, from their homes in the city.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Qalqilia city, and nearby Azzoun town, in northern West Bank, and abducted Jamal Jamil Daoud, 20, and Yahya Abdul-Salam Salim, after breaking into their homes and searching them.

In Nablus, in northern West Bank, the soldiers invaded Rafidia area, searched a few homes and abducted Farouq Nabil al-Bishtawi.