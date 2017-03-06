Israeli Soldiers Abduct Seven Palestinians In Nablus

12:16 PM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, several Palestinian communities in the northern West Bank governorate of Nablus, stormed and violently searched a number of homes, and stores, and abducted seven Palestinians.

The Nablus office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said dozens of soldiers invaded Balata refugee camp, east of the city, and abducted Ishaq Darwish al-Qanni, 20, and Mohammad Ata Oweiss, 25.

It added that the soldiers invaded and searched a photo studio, and a pharmacy, owned by members of al-Helou family, causing damage, in addition to searching stores owned by members of Eshteiwy family.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded homes in Beit Eeba town, west of Nablus, and abducted Mohammad Naim Sarkaji, 19.

In related news, the soldiers, stationed at Huwwara military roadblock, abducted a young man, identified as Adham Nasser Shalabi, 29, from the New Askar refugee camp, in addition to Shaher Mansour, 20, Ayman Khaled Thiab, 21, and Rami Shallash, 20, from Kufur Qalqilia village, south of Nablus.

The army stopped and searched their car, and detained them after locating a hunting rifle with them.