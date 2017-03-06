Israeli Soldiers Abduct Six Palestinians In Hebron

9:44 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, Hebron city, al-Fawwar refugee camp, in addition to Surif and Doura towns, searched many homes, causing damage, and abducted six Palestinians.

The Hebron office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers invaded many neighborhoods in the city, searched them, and abducted Nasser Emad Abu Meizar.

It added that the soldiers also invaded homes in Surif town, north of Hebron, and abducted Mohammad Mahmoud Jubran, 47, in addition to a senior officer with the Palestinian Preventative Security, identified Mohammad Abdullah Eghneimat, and his son Abdullah.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted Saâ€™ed Jihad Abu Sondos, 27, in addition to Yaman Omar Khashan, 26, from his home in the al-Fawwar refugee camp, in Doura town south of Hebron.