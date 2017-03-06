Israeli Soldiers Abduct Six Palestinians In The West Bank

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Wednesday at dawn, six Palestinians, including four in of the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron, summoned one Palestinian for interrogation and confiscated large sums of cash.

The Hebron office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said dozens of soldiers invaded and violently searched homes in Yatta and the ath-Thaheriyya towns, and abducted four Palestinians.

It added that the soldiers confiscated a digger machine, owned by Mohammad Roumi, in Yatta town, south of Hebron, and abducted his sons, Khaled and Fasial. Â Â Â Â Â 2

The soldiers also abducted Mahmoud Bassam Allan and Anas Awaysa, from their homes in the ath-Thaheriyya town, south of Hebron. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded many homes in Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, causing excessive property damage, and confiscated 10.000 Shekels from the home of Ibrahim Abdul-Hamid Abu Mariya, and 1540 Shekels from the home of Maher Odah Sabarna, before summoning them both for interrogation.

The soldiers also invaded the home of Ali Ayyad Awad, and confiscated his surveillance equipment.

The army invaded and ransacked many homes in the town, including homes owned by Palestinians from the families of Awad, Zaâ€™aqeeq and Sleibi.

In Hebron city, the soldiers invaded the home of Hisham Sharabati, and summoned him for interrogation in Etzion military base and security center.

In addition, the army invaded and searched homes in Qabatia town, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and abducted two Palestinians.

The Israeli army said the soldiers, and security officers, confiscated thousands of Shekels in Beit Ummar and Qabatia, and located four weapons.

It claimed that the money belonged to armed Palestinian factions, in the West Bank.

