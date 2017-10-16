Israeli Soldiers Abduct Six Palestinians In Tulkarem

11:59 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, Monday, the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, and Nur Shams refugee camp, east of the city, searched many homes and abducted six Palestinians.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that the soldiers abducted Mahfouth Nathmi Abu Aisha, Mo’tasem Jamil al-Mohr, 23, Mo’men Moayyad Da’ma, 24, As’ad Saffouri, 22, and Mohammad Nidal ‘Aref, 29, from Nur Shams refugee camp, and Monther Mershed Mhanna, from Tulkarem city.

Earlier on Monday morning, the soldiers many Palestinian homes in Jerusalem, and Zawiya village, west of Salfit, in the occupied West Bank, and abducted four Palestinians, including two siblings.

On Monday morning, several extremist Israeli colonists opened fire at many Palestinians picking their olive orchards, in Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

In related news, the soldiers and undercover offices invaded, Monday, the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and Jenin refugee camp, shot and injured a Palestinian driver, and abducted two young men