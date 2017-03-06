Israeli Soldiers Abduct Ten Palestinians In West Bank

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, at dawn Thursday, ten Palestinians, from their homes in several parts of the occupied West Bank.

It stated that the soldiers abducted a young man, identified as Zohdi Abu Shousha, after invading his home in the al-Amâ€™ari refugee camp in the Ramallah and al-Biereh Governorate.

The soldiers also invaded the home of detainee Nazzal Barghouthi, 28, in Kafr Ein village, northwest of Ramallah, searched the property and confiscated recording equipment. Barghouthi was taken prisoner two days ago.

Clashes took place between the soldiers, who fired gas bombs and concussion grenades, and many local youngsters, who hurled stones at the invading military vehicles.

In Nablus, in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Osama Sawalma, a medicine graduate at the Najah University, from â€˜Aseera ash-Shemaliyya town, northwest of Nablus.

In Hebron governorate, in the southern part of the West Bank, the Israeli searched homes and abducted four Palestinians, identified as Rami Khalil Harahsha, Mohammad Ghaleb Edâ€™eis and Taleb â€˜Adra, from BaniÂ Neim town, in addition to Mohammad Matar Abu Sharar, from Beit ar-Roush al-Fouqa village, in Doura city.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded the village of Marka, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and abducted three siblings, identified as â€˜Ala, Hamza and Yousef Hasan Abu Jalboush, from their home.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded Yaâ€™bad town, west of Jenin, and abducted a young man.