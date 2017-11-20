Israeli Soldiers Abduct The Head Of the Legal Department Of The Detainees Committee

10:32 AM

The Palestinian Detainees Committee has reported that Israeli soldiers have abducted, on Monday at dawn, the head of its Legal Departments, Lawyer Eyad Misk, after storming and searching his home in Kafr Aqab town, in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a press release, the committee said that Misk was taken to Petah Tikva interrogation center, without informing him of the reasons behind his detention.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers have abducted, overnight at least 20 Palestinians, in different parts of the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem.

Among the abducted Palestinians are the head of al-Meethaq Institution for Human Rights, Lawyer Firas Sabah, and Lawyer Khaled Zabarqa.