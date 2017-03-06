Israeli Soldiers Abduct Three Palestinians, Including A Legislator, In Ramallah

10:37 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Sunday at dawn, three Palestinians, including legislator Khaleda Jarrar, in the central West Bank district of Ramallah.

The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers invaded the home of legislator Khaleda Jarrar, of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), and abducted her after ransacking her property.

It is worth mentioning that Jarrar, a democratically-elected legislator for the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC), is a former political prisoner who was released from an Israeli prison in June of 2016, after being held for fifteen months.

The soldiers also abducted Khitam Saâ€™afeen, from her home, in Betunia town, and a former political prisoner, identified as Ehad Masâ€™oud, from Batn al-Hawa neighborhood, in Ramallah.