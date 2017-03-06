Israeli Soldiers Abduct Twelve Palestinians In The West Bank

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Sunday at dawn, twelve Palestinians, including the wife of a political prisoner, from their homes in various parts of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society has reported.

The PPS said the soldiers abducted at least six Palestinians, mainly children, from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem.

It added that the soldiers also abducted three Palestinians, identified as Bahaâ€™ Osama Abu Alia, Amer Atef Abu Alia, and Enaya Ahmad Ata, 42, the wife of Saleh Ata, who is imprisoned by Israel, serving a 21-year term.

Also in Jerusalem, the soldiers abducted Moâ€™taz Jaffal, from his home in Abu Dis town.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted Odai Atef Taâ€™amra, 24, and Mohannad Ateyya Taâ€™amra, 19, from the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem.