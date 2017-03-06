Army Abducts Twelve Palestinians In The West Bank

3:44 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight and on Monday, at least twelve Palestinians, including a father and his son, from their homes, in different parts of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported.

The Tulkarem office of the PPS, in the northern part of the West Bank, said the soldiers searched several homes in Anabta town, and abducted three Palestinians, identified as Ali Wasfi Jaber, 24, Mohammad Mustafa Najjar, 24, and Ahmad Mohammad Shehab, 22.

In Qalqilia governorate, in the northern part of the West Bank, the soldiers abducted Hasan Morjan, 48, and his son, â€˜Aws, 17, in addition to Alaâ€™ Nihad Abu Assab, 17.

In Nablus governorate, also in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Moâ€™tasem Musleh al-Boom, 20, from his home in Qaryout town.

In Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank, the soldiers invaded several towns in the governorate, and abducted Mahmoud Bashir Hawamda, Arafat Sobeh Salameen and Mohammad Hassan Awwad.

In Ramallah, in central West Bank, the soldiers abducted Sami Sobeh al-Hajj, from Beit Rima town, and Hotheifa Abu Alia, from the al-Mogheer town.

In Jerusalem, the soldiers abducted Mohammad Mkheimer, from Bab al-Amoud area, and a child, identified as Zoheir Daâ€™na, from ar-Ram town, north of the city, after beating him up.

The soldiers also abducted Wisam Hammoud Faraj, from Jerusalem, after beating him up, causing several cuts and bruises, and released him later.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers also abducted a woman, identified as â€˜Aida Abu Tayeh, 61, while visiting her two sons, Bassel and Yousef, who are imprisoned by Israel in Galboaâ€™ prison.