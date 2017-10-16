Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Children, Injure A Man, In Hebron

Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, on Sunday at dawn, several neighborhoods in Hebronâ€™s Old City, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, and Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, abducted two children, and repeatedly assaulted a man after briefly detaining him.

The soldiers invaded Beit Ummar town, before breaking into and violently searching several homes, and abducted two children, identified as Qussai Samir Abu Mariya, 15, and Qussai Ahmad Abu Hashem, 17.

The abduction of the two children brings the number of Palestinians, who were taken prisoner by the army in Beit Ummar since the beginning of this year, to 148, including 78 children.

In addition, the soldiers invaded many neighborhoods in Hebronâ€™s Old City, briefly detained Yosri Adnan Zeitoun, and repeatedly kicked and clubbed him before releasing him.

The man was instantly moved to Hebron governmental hospital, suffering various cuts and bruises.

The soldiers also installed many roadblocks in southern Hebron, and on roads leading to surrounding villages and towns.

In addition, the soldiers abducted, on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, four Palestinians in the West Bank governorates of Bethlehem, Jerusalem and Jenin.