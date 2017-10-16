Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Children Near Bethlehem

7:58 PM

Israeli soldiers invaded, Tuesday, the al-Khader town, south of the northern West Bank city of Bethlehem, and abducted two children.

Mohammad Salah, the coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Annexation Wall and Colonies in al-Khader, said dozens of soldiers invaded the Old City, especially around the schoolsâ€™ area, and fired many gas bombs and concussion grenades.

The soldiers also abducted two children, identified as Ali Mohammad Issa, 13, and Ramzi Ayman Sobeh, 13, near their homes.