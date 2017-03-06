Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians In Bethlehem

9:47 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Saturday at dawn, Bethlehem city, and Wad Rahhal village, east of the city, abducted two Palestinians, including a teenager, and confiscated one car.

The Bethlehem office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said several army jeeps invaded the Saff Street, in the center of the city, searched homes and abducted Emad Ali Shweiki, 45.

The soldiers invaded Emadâ€™s home, and searched it, looking for his son, Mohammad, who was not at home, and abducted his father instead.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Wad Rahhal village, south of Bethlehem, abducted Noureddin Ibrahim al-Faghouri, 17, after searching the family home, and confiscated his fatherâ€™s car.