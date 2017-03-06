Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians In Bethlehem And Hebron

10:26 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Friday at dawn, the Deheishe refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, in addition to Hebron city and nearby al-â€˜Arroub refugee camp, searched homes and abducted at least two Palestinians.

Dozens of soldiers invaded Deheishe refugee camp, before storming and searching homes, and abducted Saleh Ahmad al-Joâ€™eidi, 25.

The soldiers also fired many live rounds and gas bombs at local youngsters, who hurled stones on the invading army jeeps.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and the al-â€˜Arroub refugee camp, northÂ of Hebron, and abducted at least one Palestinians.

Media sources said several Israeli army jeeps invaded neighborhoods in the city, and the refugee camp, before breaking into and searching homes, and abducted a young man identified as Yahya Nasser Zein, from the Salaam Street, in Hebron.

The soldiers also conducted extensive searches, amidst heavy deployment, in the al-â€˜Arroub refugee camp, especially near Al-Arroub Technical Academy.