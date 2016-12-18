Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians In Jerusalem

10:20 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Wednesday at dawn, two Palestinians from Beit Iksa village and Biddo towns, in occupied Jerusalem, and assaulted one.

The soldiers stationed at the military roadblock that isolates the Beit Iksa village, surrounded by the Annexation Wall, stopped and searched many cars, and investigated the ID cards of the passengers before abducting one.

Local sources in Beit Iksa said the abducted Palestinian has been identified as Soheib Hamayel, and that the soldiers assaulted Jamal Gheith, causing various cuts and bruises.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Biddo town, northwest of Jerusalem, searched homes and abducted Malek Mohammad Hmeid.