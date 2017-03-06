Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians Near Ramallah

2:30 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, Friday, two young Palestinians men, after invading and searching their homes in Silwad town, east of Ramallah, in central West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted Mousa Hammad and Amer Hammad, and took them to an unknown destination.

Furthermore, the army invaded the southern West Bank city of Hebron, broke into and searched homes, and abducted three Palestinians in addition to assaulting an elderly woman, and a pregnant woman.

The soldiers invaded Yaâ€™bad town, southwest of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, searched and ransacked many homes, and abducted thirteen Palestinians, including children.

In addition, the army abducted seven Palestinians; three from â€˜Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, and four in Biddu village, northwest of Jerusalem, in the occupied West Bank.