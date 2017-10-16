Israeli Soldiers Attack The Weekly Procession In Kufur Qaddoum

10:22 AM

Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, the weekly procession against the Annexation Wall and colonies in Kufur Qaddoum village, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia, and fired rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs.

Morad Eshteiwi, the media coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Annexation Wall and Colonies in Kufur Qaddoum, said dozens of locals, accompanied by Israeli and international peace activist marched in the village, protesting the ongoing closure of Kufur Qaddoumâ€™s main road, which was blockaded by the army more than fourteen years ago, to enable easy access to colonists, driving to and from Kidumim illegal colony, built on private Palestinian lands.

He added that the soldiers resorted to excessive force against the protesters, and fired gas bombs and concussion grenades at them.

The soldiers also prevented many Israeli and international activists from entering Kufur Qaddoum to participate in the procession with the Palestinians.

The procession in Kufur Qaddoum started in the afternoon, when the locals, and the international peace activists, marched while chanting against the ongoing illegal Israeli occupation, its colonialist polices and escalating violations, and demanding the international community to aid the Palestinians in achieving their legitimate rights of liberation and independence.

The protesters also demanded Britain to cancel its celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers invaded and ransacked many stores in Kufur Qaddoum, an issue that led to clashes with local youngsters, who hurled stones on the military jeeps.