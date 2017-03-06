Israeli Soldiers Injure A Palestinian In Kufur Qaddoum

4:40 PM

Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, the weekly procession against the Annexation Wall and colonies, in Kufur Qaddoum town, and shot a young man in his abdomen.

The weekly procession was held by many locals, accompanied by Israeli and international peace activists, demanding Israel to reopen the main road which was blockaded more than 14 years ago, to enable easy access to the Israeli colonists, driving to and from Kedumim illegal colony, built on Palestinian lands.

Morad Eshteiwy, the media coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Wall and Colonies in Kufur Qaddoum, said the soldiers shot Anas Amer, 22, with a rubber-coated steel bullet in his abdomen.

Local medics provided the young man with the needed treatment, without the need for hospitalization.