Israeli Soldiers Injure Several Palestinians Near Hebron

11:24 AM

Many Palestinians suffered the severe effects of teargas inhalation, on Wednesday morning, after Israeli soldiers invaded Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

The soldiers invaded Beit Ummar from several directions, before breaking into many homes and violently searching them.

Local youngsters hurled stones and empty bottles on the invading military vehicles, while the soldiers fired gas bombs and concussion grenades, causing many Palestinians to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

Among the searched homes was the residence of Jamail Yousef Masharqa, when the soldiers broke into it, looking for his son Khaldoun, 25.

The soldiers told the father that Khaldoun needed to turn himself in to the army, by Wednesday morning, at the military tower on the main entrance of Beit Ummar.

On Tuesday at dawn, the soldiers abducted seven Palestinians, including a journalist, from the West Bank governorates of Jenin, Tulkarem, Nablus and Tubas.

It is worth mentioning that the Israeli military said its soldiers have detained twelve Palestinians overnight; four in Nablus, three in Qalqilia, three in Hebron, and two in Abu Dis near Jerusalem.

The army added that one of its soldiers was mildly injured after Palestinian youngster hurled stones at military jeeps invading Jenin.

Furthermore, the soldiers fired dozens of live rounds at homes and farmlands, east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.