Army Injures Two Palestinians, Abducts One Of Them, In Hebron

8:34 PM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Sunday afternoon, the al-‘Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, shot and injured two young men, and abducted one of them after the army stopped an ambulance transferring him to a hospital in Bethlehem.

Media sources in Hebron said many army jeeps invaded the al-‘Arroub refugee camp from several directions, and fired gas bombs, concussion grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets at many youngsters, who hurled stones at the invading vehicles.

They added that many Palestinians received treatment for the effects of teargas inhalation, and that a young man, identified as, Ahmad Mohammad Abu Mariya, 20, was shot with a live round in his leg, and was abducted by the soldiers who stopped an ambulance while transferring him to a hospital in Bethlehem.

The soldiers shot another young man, Mohannad Moheeb Jawabra, with an exploding bullet in his pelvis, before local medics moved him to a hospital in Hebron.