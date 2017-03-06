Israeli Soldiers Injure Two Palestinians Near Bethlehem

11:53 AM

Israeli soldiers injured, on Friday morning, two young Palestinian man from Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, after chasing them and firing gas bombs at them, in Wad Abu al-Hummus area, east of Bethlehem.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers chased many Palestinians while trying to enter occupied Jerusalem for Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and fired many gas bombs and concussion grenades on them.

They added that the soldiers shot the two Palestinians with a gas bomb and a concussion grenade in the head of back respectively.

The two Palestinians were rushed by local medics to a hospital in Hebron, suffering moderate-but-stable injuries.