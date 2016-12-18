Israeli Soldiers Invade Marda Village, Near Salfit

4:16 AM

Several Israeli army vehicles invaded, on Tuesday at night, the village of Marda, north of Salfit in central West Bank, before storming into stores and interrogating many Palestinians.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers violently invaded and searched many stores in the village, and interrogated several Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

They added that the army also installed a roadblock at the village’s main roads, before stopping and searching dozens of cars.

The soldiers claimed the invasion was carried out after several Palestinian youngsters “hurled stones at army vehicles and cars driven by Israeli settlers”, living in nearby illegal Israeli colonies.