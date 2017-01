Israeli Soldiers Open Fire On Homes, Lands, In Khan Younis

10:56 AM

Israeli soldiers, stationed on military towers across the border fence, opened fire on Saturday morning targeting a number of homes and lands, east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources said the attacks did not lead to physical injuries, but caused anxiety attacks among several Palestinians, especially children.

The attack came from several military towers, in army bases across the border fence, the WAFA Palestinian News Agencies has reported.