Jerusalem; Israeli Soldiers Demolish Storage Rooms, Car-wash Facility, And Abduct A Young Man After Shooting Him

12:28 PM

Israeli soldiers invaded, Wednesday, the al-Jisir area, between Jabal al-Mokabber and Silwan town, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, and demolished storage rooms and a car-wash facility, owned by Mousa Obeidat, and abducted one Palestinian after shooting him.

The soldiers invaded the facilities and demolished them, under the pretext of being constructed without a permit from the Jerusalem City Council.

Many Palestinians protested the invasion and the demolitions, before the soldiers shot a young man, identified as Ali Ziad Odah, with a rubber-coated steel bullet in his leg, and abducted him, after repeatedly assaulting him.

In related news, the soldiers, accompanied by military bulldozers, invaded Wadi Abu Hindi Bedouin area, southeast of Jerusalem, raising fears among the residents of possible demolitions and displacement.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers have abducted 21 Palestinians at dawn, in different parts of the West Bank, after invading and searching their homes, the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported.