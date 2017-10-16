Jerusalem Municipality Demolishes Residential Structure in al-Eesawiyya

The Israeli municipality of Jerusalem, on Wednesday, demolished a residential structure in the neighborhood of al-Eesawiyya, in occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of lacking an Israeli construction permit, according to local WAFA sources.

The municipality demolished a residential structure, made of metals, that was installed by Omar Dari, a local citizen who said he was forced to build without a permit in order to shelter his family, after he was unable to obtain a permit from the municipality.

This is the second structure to be demolished by the Israeli municipality of Jerusalem in al-Eesawiyya since Wednesday’s morning.

Earlier today, the municipality demolished a two-story building in the neighborhood, also for lacking a construction permit.

