Kufur Qaddoum Protesters Demand International Protection

Residents of Kufur Qaddoum, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia, held their weekly protest, on Friday, demanding the international community to provide the needed protection to the Palestinian people, their lands and holy sites, subject to ongoing Israeli violations and escalation.

The protesters marched from the center of the village, accompanied by international peace activists, while chanting against the ongoing Israeli occupation, and its illegal colonialist policies, depriving the Palestinians from their basic right, and isolating them from their lands.

Morad Eshteiwy, the coordinator of the Popular Committee in Kufur Qaddoum, said the soldiers used excessive force against the protesters, and fired many gas bombs, some of them directly fired at homes.

Eshteiwy called for immediate intervention by the international community, and the United Nations, to provide protection to the Palestinians, their lands and holy sites.

Kufur Qaddoum holds weekly protests against the Annexation Wall and colonies, and also demanding the Israeli military to reopen the main road leading to the town, which was sealed more than 14 years ago, to enable easy access to colonists driving to and from Kedumim illegal colony, built on privately-owned Palestinian lands.