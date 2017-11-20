Navy Abducts 5 Fishermen and Seizes Boats in Gaza

The Israeli occupation Navy abducted five fishermen, on Sunday evening. seizing their boats from the Sudanese Sea, north of Gaza.

The captain, fisherman Amjad al-Shrafi, said, according to the PNN, that the boat was owned by fisherman Khamis Abu al-Sadiq, andÂ thatÂ occupation forces took the five fishermen working on the boat to an unknown destination.

Ma’an further reports that Israeli authorities released the fishermen, later on Monday.

Palestinian security sources said that the five fishermen — identified as Sami Abu al-Sadeq, Ahmad Abu al-Sadeq, Sayyid al-Halabi and brothers Ayman and Ihab Tulbeh — were released back into Gaza via the Erez crossing with Israel.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the border areas if they approach the so-called â€˜buffer zoneâ€™, as the authorities have not made clear the precise area of the designated zone.

The practice has in effect destroyed much of the agricultural and fishing sector of the blockaded coastal enclave, which has been under an Israeli air, land, and sea blockade for 10 years.

Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights reported in that, between January and May of 2017, Israel had seized five fishing boats, detained 14 Palestinian fishermen, shot and injured four, while two fishermen were killed.

