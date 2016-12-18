Palestine Today 01 05 2017

10:51 PM

Welcome to Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Thursday, January, 05, 2017.

Israeli troops continue to kidnap civilians during West Bank invasions, meanwhile Israeli soldier found guilty of killing a Palestinian injured youth. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

Israeli navy ships attacked, on Thursday morning, several Palestinian fishing boats in the Sudaniyya Sea, northwest of Gaza city, causing one boat to capsize while a fisherman went missing in the aftermath of the assault. The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said the fisherman, identified as Mohammad Ahmad al-Hassi, went missing after the navy sank his boat, and that Palestinian search and rescue teams are trying to locate him.

The ministry added that the navy fired live rounds at the boats, then flooded them with high-pressure water cannons. One of the fishers said several navy ships attacked the Palestinian boats less than four nautical miles from the Gaza shore, causing excessive damage to several boats, including the boat that sank.

The attack is part of repeated Israeli violations against the fishers on Palestinian territorial waters, in the besieged and impoverished coastal region, and have led to many abductions of fishers, and scores of casualties, including several fatalities.

The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday at dawn, six Palestinians, including two former political prisoners, in different parts of the occupied West Bank. The PPS said the soldiers have abducted at least 100 Palestinians in the first five days of this year.

On Wednesday more than 40 Palestinians were taken by Israeli soldiers during invasions targeting West Bank communities.

In other news, An Israeli military court found 19-year-old Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who shot dead a disarmed and wounded Palestinian, guilty of manslaughter. On 24 March, 2016, Abdul-Fatah al-Sharif, aged 21, was killed by the last bullet as he lay helpless on the ground. The bullet was fired by Azaria.

The outrageous execution was filmed by activists from the Israeli human rights group Bâ€™Tselem , and sparked international rage.

And thatâ€™s all for today from the IMEMC News; this was the Thursday, January, 05, 2017, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories. From more news and updates, please visit our website at www.imemc.org Todayâ€™s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Ghassan Bannoura.