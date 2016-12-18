Palestine Today 01 23 2017

Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Monday, January, 23, 2017.

Palestinian fisherman injured as navy attack Palestinian boats in Gaza waters, meanwhile troops in the West Bank demolish structures in the Jordan valley. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

A Palestinian fisherman, on Monday morning, sustained serious wounds after he was shot in the head with a rubber-coated metal bullet by Israeli naval forces. Israeli forces attacked Palestinian fishermen sailing off of western Beit Lahiya with heavy machine gun fire.

Oranes Sherif al-Sultan was shot and injured with an Israeli rubber bullet, in the head, close to his eyes. The fisherman was rushed to the Indonesian hospital and then transferred to the Shifaa medical complex, after his health took a critical downturn.

Last week, al-Sultan was detained by the occupation forces, at sea, and released following long hours of intensive questioning.

In other news, Israeli soldiers demolished, on Monday at noon, several sheds, tents and barns, owned by Palestinians living in the al-Jiftlik town, in the West Bank’s Northern Plains, north of Jericho.

The Public Relations Department of the Jericho Governorate denounced the ongoing Israeli violations against the Palestinians, aiming at displacing them and replace them with illegal colonizers.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers abducted, on Monday at dawn, at least thirteen Palestinians from their homes, in different parts of the occupied West Bank, and took them to several detention and interrogation centers.

Later in the day, The Israeli Military Police abducted, Monday, senior nonviolent activist, Abdullah Abu Rahma, at the Ofer Military Court, central West Bank, while attending a hearing for activists who were abducted last Friday. Abu Rahma was immediately sent to an interrogation center for his nonviolent activities, and ongoing struggle, local sources reported.

In related news, two ex-detainee brothers, Tareq and Akram Jibril, found very tiny and accurate cameras, planted by Israeli soldiers, at the entrances of their homes in the town of Tekoa, south-east of Bethlehem, south of the West Bank.

The Israeli occupation has recently accelerated the targeting campaign against residents of Tekoa town, through the continued incursions and provocations of the population, which led to the repeated outbreak of clashes at the entrances of the town. However, people have become wary of the possibility that Israeli soldiers may have planted espionage devices in their homes.

And that's all for today from the IMEMC News; this was the Monday, January, 23, 2017, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories.